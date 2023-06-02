FIR reveals groping charges against WFI chief

The First Information Reports against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has revealed grave charges of sexual harassment. According to Zee News report, the allegations included touching women athletes inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath and intimidating them demanding sexual favours in exchange for the federation bearing the cost of treatment of injuries. The allegations in the FIRs also accuse Brij Bhushan of groping women wrestlers, touching their legs with his legs, brushing his hands across a minor’s breast and stalking her. The FIRs contain allegations based on the complaints of seven women wrestlers and were lodged at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station last month.