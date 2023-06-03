Odisha train accident: People queue up to donate blood for injured in Balasore

After the horrific train accident in Balasore that claimed the lives of at least 233, people queued up to donate blood for the injured in Balasore. As per officials, as of now 233 people have died and around 900 are injured. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the train derailment. “I was nearby when this accident happened, we rescued around 200-300 people,” said Ganesh, a local while talking to ANI. Colonel SK Dutta, Indian Army said that a rescue operation is underway since last night and more army personnel will be coming from Kolkata. “We are continuously engaged (in rescue operations) since last night. More columns (of army) are coming from Kolkata,” said Colonel SK Dutta said