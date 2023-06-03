Odisha train tragedy: ‘Primary focus is on saving as many lives as possible’

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DIG Manoj Kumar Yadav on Friday said search operations were underway inside the derailed passenger train coaches in and the primary focus was on mobilising emergency rescue and relief. Sharing details about the ongoing relief and rescue operation in the aftermath of the horrific accident involving two passenger trains and a good carriage, the NDRF DIG said, “The search operation inside the coaches is already underway. The focus right now is on response. We’re trying to save as many lives as possible and we will try our best with the resources at our disposal. We’re also in constant touch with the state government and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as part of the rescue operation.”