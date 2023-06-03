Rail mishap: CM visits helpdesk at Central station

Following the Coromandel express derailment in Odisha’s Balasore district, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the helpdesk and control office at Chennai Central Railway station to supervise relief measures.

Stalin, who was accompanied by Chief Secretary Iraianbu, DGP Sylendra Babu and other bureaucrats.

Reports say that over 55 passengers from Tamilnadu travelling in the train sustained serious injuries. They have been rushed to Balasore and Cuttack Hospitals.

Officials have contacted their relatives and all assistance have been provided to those injured