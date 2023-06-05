Arikomban caught after firing two tranquiliser darts

Chennai: Nearly 10 days after launching ‘mission’ Arikomban, Tamil Nadu forest department has finally captured the wild tusker; the elephant was darted and caught when it was seen roaming in a residential area at Theni’s Poosanampatti on Sunday night.

The task force reportedly fired two tranquiliser shots at the elephant. Subsequently, the task force took the animal in the elephant ambulance after tying up the tusker’s legs.

The forest officials are not allowing anyone to enter the spot where the elephant was caught.