Oppn parties to contest 2024 LS polls together: Kapil Sibal

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said on Saturday that the opposition is clear that it must stand united to bring down the BJP-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and expressed hope that all opposition will come together. “All of us in the opposition are clear about one thing that we must stand united if we have to fight the 2024 elections and bring down this goverment…I hope all parties in opposition get together,” Sibal said. Opposition leaders have been holding parleys to put up a joint fight against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls. A meeting of opposition parties is slated later this month in Patna. However, the task of fighting together is riddled with challenges with some opposition parties competing with each other in some states.