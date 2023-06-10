IITM invites applications for BS Degree

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is inviting applications for its recently launched first-ever off-campus BS Degree in Electronic Systems program.

A press release said that with emphasis on electronics, embedded programming, digital systems, and control engineering, the program will enable students to apply the acquired engineering principles and knowledge to implement and improve systems and processes for applications. The last date to apply for the program is 25 June 2023.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are delighted to introduce the newly launched BS Degree in Electronic Systems program at IIT Madras. This groundbreaking initiative, started in March this year, revolutionizes electronics education. With our state-of-the-art labs and a comprehensive curriculum, we empower students to shape the future of automotive, semiconductor, defence, and beyond. The application deadline is approaching, and we warmly welcome aspiring students to join this remarkable program.”