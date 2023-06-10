Vishnu Ram’s rare feat on four-wheeler 

On a drive that started at 8 am on May 28 from Chennai to Tezu-Leh- Koteshwar-Kanyakumari has seen GD Vishnu Raam, a Coimbatore based businessman and a fitness enthusiast achieve an incredible feat of becoming the fastest Indian to cover the four corners of India in just 10 days.

His drive through the various terrains is testimony to the durability, quality and reliability, not only of his indigenous Mahindra XUV 700, but his passion and perseverance too.

Challenging weather conditions from Sand storms to Hails to heavy rains, to daunting roads, to difficult navigations, to no food or negligible food break, to no communication network, the expedition was no less than an adventure.

But nothing deterred this raring to go adventurer and Six times National record holder.

Garnering goodwill all the way through, tackling inherent logistical problems on the go, taking charge in tense situations and crossing the finishing line after an emotionally challenging, yet rewarding drive to the four corners of India, GD Vishnu Raam details his World record journey exuding sheer grit, determination and a great sense of accomplishment.

“I am extremely delighted”, he begins and goes on to say, “and thankful that I could invest so many years of my life, in preparing and equipping myself diligently and dedicatedly, towards earning this proud moment, of entering the Guinness Book of World Records, Asian Book of Records and Indian Book of Records-2023, that too for the cause of Girl Child Education.”

He further said,”Twenty-three years of my fitness journey has taught me that training for the rigors and demands of specific road expeditions like these is of utmost importance to ensure the preparedness of both, our mind and body. Equally important is recovery, repairing, and replenishing with right food & nutrition and sleep, for the next day drive. The physical and mental strength built over a period of time, through everyday moderate exercises has only helped me drive non-stop 30 to 40 hours without sleep and sometimes without food, traversing a significant 2500 to 3000 Kilometres. Like Usain Bolt said, all people see is the 9.58 seconds, but not the years of training and hard work that’s behind the winning moment.”

“Also, it is so fulfilling as this whole expedition was for creating an awareness about girl child education in India. The funds raised as part of this expedition will be going for the development and enhancement of girl child education in Government schools of Coimbatore” he added.