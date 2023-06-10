How to keep children healthy this summer

Harish V S, Pediatrician, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Chennai lists out some of the methods to keep kids cool and comfortable during the summer heat.

Hydrate: One of the most important things parents can do is to ensure that their children are well-hydrated. Children should drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially during outdoor activities or when spending time in the sun. It is also essential to avoid drinks that can cause dehydration, such as caffeinated beverages, sports drinks, and sugary sodas.

Comfortable clothing: Another way to keep children cool during the summer is to dress them in loose-fitting, breathable clothing. Natural fabrics like cotton or linen are ideal for hot weather, as they allow air to circulate and help to wick away sweat. Light-colored clothing can also help to reflect the sun’s rays, keeping children cooler.

Take breaks from the sun: When spending time outside, it is essential to seek shade and take frequent breaks. Parents can set up a sunshade or umbrella to provide shade or find a spot under a tree. Children should take regular intervals from playing in the sun, and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 am and 4 pm.

Fans/Air-conditioning: Another useful technique to keep children cool during the summer is to use fans or air conditioning. If the home does not have air conditioning, portable fans or ceiling fans can help to circulate air and provide some relief from the heat. It’s also a good idea to keep windows and doors closed during the hottest parts of the day to prevent hot air from entering the home

Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion: Finally, parents should be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses. These can include nausea, dizziness, headache, and excessive sweating. If a child shows any of these symptoms, it’s essential to move them to a more relaxed place and give them plenty of water. In severe cases, medical attention may be necessary.