Creating awareness on brain tumour

Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, in observance of World Brain Tumour Day on June 8, organised a special event for the Brain Tumour Support Group – Connect.A press release said that the event brought together patients and their families to share their experiences and organised events where they engaged in various performances and interactive sessions, fostering a sense of community and support. K Sridhar, Director of the Kauvery Institute of Brain and Spine @ Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road emphasized the invaluable role of support groups for brain tumour patients. He stated that, “The importance of a support group for brain tumour patients cannot be overstated. It provides a platform for patients and their families to connect, interact, and support each other during difficult times while instilling hope and optimism for the future.”