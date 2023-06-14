9 killed as fresh violence breaks out in Manipur

Imphal: Nine people, including a woman, have been killed in the past 24 hours after fresh violence erupted in Manipur. The deaths took place in an incident of firing late night in Khamenlok area, according to sources in the army.

Several of those injured have been rushed to Imphal for treatment. Some of those killed in the violence have cut marks on their bodies and multiple bullet injuries, the sources said.

The incident comes as a major setback amid efforts to restore peace in the state, which has been tense for over a month now due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The relaxation of the curfew has been restricted after last night’s incident.