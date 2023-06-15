Session Court rejects Senthilbalaji’s petition

Principal Sessions Court rejects Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji’s petition seeking to reject his remand of fifteen days. The judge is yet to hear arguments for Enforcement Directorate’s petition for police custody.
Senthilbalaji was sent to judicial custody till June 28 by Sessions Court, in connection with a money laundering case.
He has been assigned with a inmate number at Puzhal prison on Thursday. As he has been granted judicial custody, the jail authorities took over the responsibility of his security around 10 pm last night. 10 policemen, including an inspector and sub-inspector working in the prison department, were engaged in security work in front of the ward where Senthilbalaji was receiving treatment. The security of the paramilitary was immediately withdrawn.