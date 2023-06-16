Kupwara encounter: 5 ultras killed by security forces

Jammu: In a big breakthrough, five foreign terrorists have been killed in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security personnel near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday. “Five foreign terrorists killed in the encounter, search operation underway,” Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

The encounter began after the Indian Army and J&K Police launched a joint operation on Thursday night based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

On Thursday, Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Poonch sector and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.