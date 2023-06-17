Can’t afford to have any bad weekends anymore: Sergio Perez

The Red Bull F1 team’s driver, Sergio Perez, is looking forward to making amends in the Canada Grand Prix on Sunday. Sergio Perez’s last few races ended badly, and he will be hoping to get positive results in the upcoming race on Sunday. Sergio Perez is in the second position in the driver’s table with 117 points. His Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen is leading with 170 points. Sergio Perez will be hoping to close the gap on his teammate and try to win his first-ever Drivers Championship. Ahead of the race on Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Sergio Perez said, “I can’t afford to have any bad weekends anymore. I think I’ve had two or three bad weekends in the season, so I really have to get rid of those and keep the consistency high, because I think Max has been really good and consistent throughout this period,” according to the official website of Formula 1. The Mexican national added, “I basically want a restart, to go again. Monaco was all down to me, I had a really bad mistake. Then in Barcelona in the qualifying again, it was tricky with the damp conditions, we didn’t manage to have a good quali, and we paid the price on Sunday. “I’m looking forward to getting back on the form we had in the early season. It was difficult in Barcelona, it’s the only time that I had difficulties with the car. I struggled through the weekend, so it was tricky in Barcelona,” said Perez. Adding on, Perez said, “Other than that, I think in Monaco we had the pace to really have a very good weekend, but I did a mistake, I was caught out by the tailwind, the car ahead and so on. I think the first time we had difficulties was in Barcelona.”