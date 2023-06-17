Beth Mooney who scored a brilliant hundred for Australia Women in the first innings against England Women A, believes that the wicket has a lot of pace and uneven bounce in Leicester. Beth Mooney played an outstanding knock of 107, however, Australia bundled out for 284 runs after they chose to bat first in the first innings of the warm-up matchBeth Mooney played an outstanding knock of 107, however, Australia bundled out for 284 runs after they chose to bat first in the first innings of the warm-up match. Ellyse Perry was the second-best scorer in the innings with 33 off 32 balls. “A lot of runs were scored in the end for an interesting type of wicket, I thought. Early on there wasn’t a lot of pace in it, and a bit of variable bounce, some shot through and some kept quite low quite early in the piece. I’m glad we’re not batting last on that wicket.” Mooney told cricket.com.au. Australia got an early breakthrough as Eve Jones was dismissed by Kim Garth on duck and Maia Bouchier at five runs. Scrivens and Winfield-Hill steered the innings and batted through to stumps. “But hopefully our bowlers can get through them in the morning and we can settle into a bit of a rhythm, get eight more wickets and then we can have a dip again. We probably weren’t expecting to be in the field this afternoon but that’s part of the game as well.