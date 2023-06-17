CM lays foundation stone for two Fintech initiatives

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today laid foundation stone for setting up a Fintech City and a Fintech tower here, both of which are expected to create about 90,000 job opportunities jointly.

Underlining his government’s focus in this sector, Stalin recalled the government releasing the Tamil Nadu Fintech Policy 2021 that offers a number of sops to investors to make the state a global hub in the sector.

At the event, the CM said the Fintech City will include modern infrastructure to suit multinational and domestic firms.

”We have allotted 56 acres at Nandambakkam in the city. This (initiative) will attract Rs 12,000 crore investments in the Fintech sector and job opportunities for 80,000 persons will be created,” he said. Further, the proposed FinTech Tower will be a 5.6 lakh sq ft. facility which will attract Rs 1,000 crore investment and create 7,000 jobs, the CM said.