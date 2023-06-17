Vijay’s advice to students

Chennai: Actor Vijay today urged students to advice their parents to stop taking money for votes.

Speaking at an event organised to felicitate plus two toppers from each district in Tamilnadu by Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam here, Vijay said, ‘Some people who post on social media have an ulterior motive. Sometimes we can get that attention with an attractive piece of information. You have to figure out what you can and can’t take. What is true, and what is false? What to believe and what not to believe for this, you need to read beyond your textbooks. Read as much as you can. Get to know everyone. Get to know all the leaders. Learn about Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj. Take the good things and leave the rest.”

Vijay gifted a diamond necklace to S. Nandhini, who scored 600 out of 600 in the State Higher Secondary Board exams. He has given Rs. 5,000 and a certificate to 1406 students.

“When wealth is lost nothing is lost, When health is lost something is lost, When character is lost everything is lost,” said Vijay.