TN BJP leader arrested over tweet

Chennai: A BJP leader in Tamil Nadu was arrested on Friday for allegedly spreading fake news on social media. SG Suryah, the party’s state secretary in Tamil Nadu, was arrested for a tweet alleging the death of a sanitation worker in Madurai. In the same tweet, Suryah attacked Madurai MP Venkatesan for his silence.

The Madurai district police have denied the incident taking place in the district.

The BJP has condemned the arrest with the state president accusing the state government of using the police to curtail free speech.

