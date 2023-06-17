Union Minister’s house vandalised: Ranjan rushes to Manipur

Imphal: Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob which also tried to burn it down, officials said.

Security guards and firefighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the Minister’s house from being gutted on Thursday night, they said.

The development comes after the burning of two houses, and clashes between the Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a mob in Imphal town on Thursday afternoon. The mob which roamed the town late Thursday also clashed with security forces, officials said.

Reacting to the developments, RK Ranjan Singh said, “I am trying to bring peace and stop violence since May 3 (when ethnic clashes began in the State) this is all a misunderstanding between two communities. The government has set up a peace committee, the process is on. Civil society leaders are sitting together.” The Minister, currently in Kochi to attend a party event cancelled all programmes in Kerala to return home, stating, “There was an incident at my residence.”