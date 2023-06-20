Ashes: Khawaja keeps Australia in hunt

England’s Stuart Broad took two late wickets to pile pressure on Australia as the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston headed for a dramatic finish. Australia were making steady progress at 78-1 in pursuit of a victory target of 281 when veteran paceman Broad removed both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith — the world’s two top-ranked Test batsmen — to leave the Ashes holders 89-3. At stumps on Monday, the World Test champions were 107-3, still needing a further 174 runs to win on Tuesday’s final day. Usman Khawaja, who ended his decade-long wait for an Ashes hundred in England with 141 in Australia’s first-innings 386, was 34 not out.