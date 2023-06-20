Senthilbalaji to undergo surgery tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash for job scam last week, will undergo surgery for the heart-related ailment at a private hospital tomorrow, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday. Initially, he was admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to a private facility following a court order.

Speaking to media persons here, Subramanian said, “Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthilbalaji it will be done tomorrow. The minister was not aware of the ‘critical blocks’ before they were diagnosed last week by the government doctors.”

On June 14, Balaji had undergone Coronary Angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the “earliest”, Kauvery hospital, which is treating him said.

The minister appeared before a Chennai court on June 16 via videoconferencing. The local court granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) 8 days of custody of Senthilbalaji who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).