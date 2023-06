Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, underwent surgery for the heart-related ailment at a private hospital today. A medical bulletin from Kauvery Hospital said, ‘four by-pass grafts were placed and is being monitored in the cardiothoracic intensive care unit by a team of doctors. He is hemodynamically stable.’

Search for: Search