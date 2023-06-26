Amit Shah briefs Modi on Manipur situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the US and Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present. Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.

Home Minister Amit Shah today briefed Modi on the steps taken by the Manipur government and the Centre to restore normalcy in the crisis-hit state, sources have said.

The briefing comes a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Amit Shah at his Delhi home and submitted a report on the “evolving situation” in Manipur.

He told Amit Shah that the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a “great extent”.

The Home Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible help.