New Delhi: India reported a single-day rise of 33 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 2020, according to data from health ministry data on Tuesday.

Active cases have declined to 1,606 from 1,655, while the tally of total coronavirus infections stands at 4.50 crore with death toll at 531,903.

Covid cases have declined over the last three months after a surge in infections due to XBB.1.16 Omicron variant.