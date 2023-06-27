“I will take every scamster to task”: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on opposition party leaders, asserting that he will not “spare anyone involved in corruption” while pledging “to take every scamster to task”. “I will take every scamster to task,” PM Modi said, without taking any names. His scathing remarks came days after an opposition party meeting in Patna earlier this month pledged to take on the BJP in the next year’s elections. While addressing party booth workers in Madhya Pradesh where elections are due later this year, PM Modi said,” All the corrupt politicians joined their hands in Patna’s meeting. Opposition is trying to escape the anti-scam crackdown. The corrupt leaders are trying to save each other”. Lashing out at the mega meeting held in Patna on June 23, which saw participation by leaders from over 15 Opposition parties, the PM said all corrupt leaders had joined their hands in Patna. “The party booth workers will expose their corruption at a village level. They will let people know about their (opposition) real faces. People of this country have an awareness of what was the real agenda behind opposition leaders in getting together at a platform,” the PM said.