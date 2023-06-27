Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off five Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh. He gave a go ahead to these trains from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal at around 11 am.

The five Vande Bharat trains that Modi flagged off are — Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

Tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, and Satpura, etc. will also be benefitted by the improved connectivity. The train will be about 30 minutes faster than the existing fastest train on the route.

The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity of Malwa region (Indore) and Bundelkhand region (Khajuraho) to Central region (Bhopal).