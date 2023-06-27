Telangana Polls: Boost For Congress As 35 BRS Rebels Join Party

In a big boost to the opposition Congress in Telangana ahead of Assembly elections, former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday decided to join the Congress. Krishna Rao, Srinivasa Reddy, along with their followers and some other leaders, will join the Congress at a public meeting to be addressed by Gandhi in Khammam district on July 2. In the meeting held at AICC headquarters, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Komatireedy Venkat Reddy, MLA Seethakka and other leaders were present. More than 30 Congress leaders from united Khammam, Mahabubnagar, and Nizamabad districts also attended the meeting. After the meeting, Srinivasa Reddy told a news conference that after detailed discussions with followers and well-wishers and examining all aspects during the last six months, they decided to join the Congress.