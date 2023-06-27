Wanted UP criminal shot dead in encounter

A wanted criminal was shot dead in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police in Kaushambi district today. The criminal has been identified as Gufran, who was wanted in several cases of murder and dacoity. Gufran was wanted in over 13 cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery in Pratapgarh and other districts of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police had placed a bounty of ₹ 1,00,000 for this capture. This is the latest in a series of encounters between the Uttar Pradesh Police and criminals. Since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, there have been over 10,900 encounters, in which over 185 criminals have been killed.