India records over 60 new cases

New Delhi: India on Wednesday (June 28) logged 65 new cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease of 2019), taking the case tally to 4.49 crore (4,49,94,097).

According to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on Wednesday (June 28), the active COVID-19 cases in India have dipped to 1,579, with the national COVID-19 recovery rate at 98.81 per cent. The death toll was recorded at 5,31,905, with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.