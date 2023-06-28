UCC: Muslim Law Board hold emergency meet

New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, India’s top Muslim body, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, held an emergency meeting last night.

Modi, addressing BJP workers in Bhopal yesterday, said two laws in the same country would not work, asserting that the Constitution mentions equal rights for all citizens and even Supreme Court rulings had called for uniform laws.

Muslims, he said, were being instigated by parties prone to vote-bank politics, adding that the BJP had decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement.

The Muslim law board’s meeting was held virtually and lasted for about three hours. They discussed the legal aspects of the UCC in the context of PM Modi’s remarks, which are seen to prioritise an agenda that has always been part of BJP manifestos.