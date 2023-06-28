RailTel bags order worth Rs 294.37 crore from TASMAC

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd — a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways – has bagged an order worth Rs 294.37 crore (including taxes) from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC). RailTel will be implementing a project on integrated solutions enabling end-to-end computerisation and connectivity of core and support functions of TASMAC for a period of five years. “Securing this prestigious project is a reaffirmation of RailTel’s key position in the domestic ICT space based on its strong technology expertise, industry partnership and execution capabilities, said Sanjai Kumar, CMD, RailTel.