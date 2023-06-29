Annamalai Questions DMK govt over implementation of online rummy act

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai today (28 June) questioned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the appointments to the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority after the suicide of Mariselvam in Tenkasi’s Sankarankovil due to losses in online rummy.

The incident has occurred after the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act that banned online rummy.

He said, “I am deeply saddened to hear that a young man named Mariselvam committed suicide after losing money in online rummy near Tenkasi Sankarankovil. My deepest condolences to his family.

“The DMK government had said that it is going to form a five-member Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority including a retired officer of the rank of Chief Secretary, a retired police officer of not less than IG rank and a top psychologist.

“But even after two months, no announcement has been made about it.