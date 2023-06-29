DMK Hits Back At Rajnath Singh For Remarks Against MK Stalin

The ruling DMK on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his comment targeting party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin and dubbed the BJP a ‘reactionary force.’

Days after Mr Singh lashed out at DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the ruling party organ ‘Murasoli’ in its editorial said the very name Stalin evoked fear in the Defence Minister.

“Rajnath Singh says Russian dictatorship’s name is Stalin and Stalin (Chief Minister) is indulging in similar dictatorship,” the DMK’s Tamil daily said.