Fighting it alone

The AAP said it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2024 general elections and launch a campaign to tell people that the Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in the capital is against them. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with AAP leaders from Delhi and Haryana, party general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak also stressed the need for opposition parties to unite against the BJP and said it depends on the Congress’ “attitude”. The Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19 to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the capital, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government.

Pathak said the AAP is preparing to contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2024 general elections. He said the party’s campaign will focus on telling people that the Centre’s “black ordinance” on control of administrative services in Delhi is against them.

The AAP leader further said opposition parties should come together to overthrow the BJP. This, however, depends on the Congress, he said. “If the Congress is open-hearted and willing to take everyone along, anything is possible. But if it is arrogant, things will be difficult,” Pathak elaborated.