BJP holds meets to device strategy for 2024 polls

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders held a meeting last night to discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

The meeting, held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders.

The meeting comes just days after Modi returned from the US. Sources also said that a major reshuffle may have been discussed at the meeting that lasted for over five hours.

The party is yet to release an official statement on the meeting that came against the backdrop of Amit Shah, Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh holding marathon deliberations over organisational and political issues.

In his address to BJP workers, Prime Minister Modi has already announced that the government would push to implement a Uniform Civil Code nationwide, an agenda that has always been part of BJP’s manifestos.