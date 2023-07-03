Oppn parties’ meet in Bengaluru postponed

New Delhi: The proposed second meeting of non-BJP opposition parties, scheduled to be held at Bengaluru on July 13 and 14, has been postponed.

The next date is yet to be decided. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion on Sunday has raised questions over the efforts towards Opposition unity. Congress, however, claimed the development won’t impact Opposition unity, and the next meeting, after the Patna show, will take place before the Monsoon Session begins in Parliament.

Venugopal also affirmed that Pawar’s rebellion is not going to affect opposition unity, as this is just NCP’s issue. He also hinted that the allegations against the NCP leaders of corruption has resulted in the drama unfolding in Maharashtra, adding that it is a clear sponsored game of ED and their agencies. The Congress leader also claimed that Sharad Pawar is the tallest leader of the party and he will be able to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha has said that the next opposition meeting can be either delayed or advanced by 2-4 days.

The Parliament monsoon session for 2023 is set to begin on July 20 and end on August 20.

According to the reports, two reasons behind the postponement of the meeting could be the forthcoming monsoon session of the Bihar legislature which begins from July 10 to 14 and the budget-cum-monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly that begins from July 3 to 14 of the month.