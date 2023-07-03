I will rebuild the party: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Day after a huge political embarrassment because of his nephew’s shock rebellion, Nationalist Congress Party patriarch Sharad Pawar put up a show of strength while paying tribute to his mentor and Maharashtra’s first Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan at his memorial in Satara district’s Karad on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

In an emotionally charged address to supporters, he said the BJP was trying to “destroy” all Opposition parties, and vowed to rebuild the NCP.

“Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created between the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups,” he said, adding that rebels can return, but there is a time limit to this.

“Those who tried to break NCP, we will show them their real place,” he added.

The 82-year-old leader yesterday claimed he was undeterred by his nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion and would start afresh by going among the people.

“My fight against communal forces begins today. Such rebellions happen. I will rebuild the party,” Pawar said in Karad today. He also accused the BJP of creating fear in society.