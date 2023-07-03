Tomato prices touches Rs 120 per kg

Chennai: Tomato prices rose several times high and touched Rs 120 to Rs 130/kg in retail markets in Chennai. At Koyambedu Wholesale market, cost of one kilo of tomato is Rs 100 on whole sale. As a result, hotels have cut down on tomato consumption and price if food items too has been increased.

Traders say lack of supply from Andhra Pradesh and Telngana is said to be the prime reason. Half of our demand is only being supplied, they say.

The TUCS-run Pannai Pasumai stores are selling the essential veggie for Rs 60.

Local traders are selling tomato at 130 per kg. Despite the high price, consumers are complaining about the poor quality of tomato.

It is expected that the Co-operatives minister Periya Karuppan will discuss measures such as importing from other states and selling tomatoes at ration shops with the officials today.