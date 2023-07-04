Commercial LPG gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 7

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) have increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 7 a cylinder.

After the increase, the retail sales price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,780. However, there is no change made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

After this hike, commercial LPG cylinder price in Mumbai will increase from Rs 1,733.50 to Rs 1,740.50, in Chennai, it will increase from Rs 1,945 to Rs 1,952, and in Kolkata, it will increase from Rs 1,895 to Rs 1,902.