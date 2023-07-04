“Amrit Kaal has been named as Kartavya Kaal”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the next 25 years of India’s Independence is going to be “Kartvya Kaal” as the country is giving top priority to its “kartavya” (duties).

“India is giving top priority to its Kartavya. The next 25 years of Independence are going to be our Kartavya Kaal. Moving forward towards the goal of 100 years of independence, we have named our ‘Amrit Kaal’ as ‘Kartavya Kaal’.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering through video conferencing after inaugurating the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi of Andhra Pradesh.