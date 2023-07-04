Shah Rukh undergoes surgery in US

Washington: Shah Rukh Khan reportedly had a surgery in the US after he met with an accident in Los Angeles during a shoot, reported ETimes.

According to the report, the actor is back to India and he is recuperating at home. ETimes quoted a source as saying, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose.

He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.”