MK Stalin admitted to Apollo Hospitals for regular check-up

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday. The state CM visited the hospital for his routine check-up and will be discharged after the completion of all tests on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old Chief Minister was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on downtown Greams Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

After the Maharashtra’s political drama, MK Stalin also talked on phone with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over the phone. He also discussed the current situation on call and extended his support. This came after NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as deputy chief minister.