Stalin discharged from hospital after routine health check-up

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was discharged on Tuesday from a private hospital in Chennai after a routine medical checkup. According to a press release from the private hospital located on Greams Road in Chennai, Stalin, 70, had been admitted for a routine medical check-up. Meanwhile, earlier on Monday Stalin had spoken to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over the phone and extended support to the NCP, which suffered a vertical split following a surprise revolt led by his nephew Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar had on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the state’s deputy chief minister.