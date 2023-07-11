NDA meet: BJP invites EPS, Anbumani Ramadoss & GK Vasan

A new-and-expanded National Democratic Alliance(NDA) will meet in Delhi on July 18, just two days ahead of the start of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Reports say that from Tamilnadu, Edappadi Palaniswami has been invited as part of the AIADMK, PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss and Tamil Manila Congress’ GK Vasan. Reports say that no invite has been sent to expelled AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam.

This will be the first meeting that is being held of the ruling coalition in the last one year, the previous one being held just before the Presidential elections.

BJP is attempting to recreate the old NDA in its 25th year anniversary, with the return of allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD). In all there were 20 constituents in the original NDA of 1998.