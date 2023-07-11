Maaveeran will entertain everyone, says Sivakarthikeyan

Heroes too have their share of problems especially when their movies get released. Any hitch in coming to theatres, he has to shoulder responsibility, said actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Speaking to News Today, Sivakarthikeyan said, ‘I haven’t received my remuneration for being part of Rajini Murugan. Also for another film, I had to knock the doors of court to get my salary’.

His Maaveeran, written and directed by Mandela-fame Madonne Ashwin,

is all set to hit screens 14 July. The cast of the film also includes Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and Sunil. Bharath Shankar, who previously worked with Madonne Ashwin on Mandela, has composed the music for the film. Backed by Shanthi Talkies, the film has cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna and editing by Philomin Raj.

Excerpts from his interview

On Maaveeran…

I was impressed watching Mandela. I was all smiles to work with Madonne Ashwin. I play a cartoonist in the movie. I do caricatures on the lines of Kanee Theevu. The work is called Maaveeran. Hence we chose to go for the title. It is not a super hero subject. I get a special power and how I use it forms the crux.

Working with Mysskin…

Veteran actress Saritha plays my mom. Aditi Shankar is the heroine and she appears as heroine. Mysskin plays antagonist. Though he is an acclaimed filmmaker, he was very cordial and entertaining on the sets. Learnt a lot working with him.

Your real life Maaveeran ….

My dad Das is my hero. He served a Jailer superintendent in Trichy prison. He was upright, honest and dedicated to his work. I try to imbibe his qualities.

On working in Rajkamal Films…

To be part of Rajkamal Films is a blessing in disguise. I interacted with him during the muhurat of the movie. I never plan things. I believe in hard work and dedication. I completed MBA. Turned anchor. Then came film offers.

On being called Chinna Rajini ..