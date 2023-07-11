Rajini’s Kaavaalaa song crosses 20 mn views

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Jailer’ is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. This is the fourth film produced by Sun Pictures starring Rajinikanth following Enthiran, Petta and Annaatthe.

Jailer is getting ready for a Pan India release and features leading stars from other languages such as Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar and Sunil.

Tamannaah plays the female lead in the film with Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu and others in pivotal roles.

Anirudh, who has given chartbusters with his previous two films ‘Petta’ and ‘Darbar’ with Superstar, has composed the music for his film for the third time.

Jailer is all set to release on August 10, 2023. The first single from the film- the lyric video of ‘Kaavaalaa’ was released on July 6 and now, almost 20 million viewers have watched and enjoyed the song on YouTube within three days of its release.

Not just that, the song has over one million streams on spotify.

Anirudh’s peppy music, Arunraja Kamaraj’s lyrics, singer Shilpa Rao’s captivating voice, Tamannaah’s graceful dance, Superstar Rajini’s signature style and Jani Master’s choreography has received immense love and admiration from the audience.