In trouble

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the benched chief of the country’s Wrestling Federation accused of sexual harassment, has refused to step down despite the chargesheet filed against him by the Delhi Police. They have filed a 1000-page chargesheet against the Federation chief after detailed investigation that included questioning over 100 people. Sources said 15 of those questioned testified in favour of the seven wrestlers who accused him of sexual harassment. Among them were the wrestlers’ friends and families.He has been charged with sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. A second FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against him on the basis of allegations by a minor wrestler, which was registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. He faces three and seven years in jail under the two cases.

The Delhi police, though, have requested a cancellation of the POCSO case, citing lack of evidence. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has summoned the Wrestling Federation chief on July 18. “The evidence is enough to try and punish the accused,” police sources have said