After moon, ISRO plans mission to sun

2023 could be described as a year of interplanetary mission for the country’s space agency — Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). After its mission to the Moon that was launched on Friday, it is going to be mission to the Sun for the Indian space agency. ISRO will be sending up its Aditya L1, a coronagraphy satellite, on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)/rocket to study the solar atmosphere towards the end of August. According to ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed into a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point, L1, of the Sun-Earth system