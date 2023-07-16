As Yamuna continues to overflow, NDRF carries out rescue operation

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow, officials said. Nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging in Delhi. Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) workers conducted a special night drive to flush out water from Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area as nearby areas and key roads remain inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday. Hundreds of people rescued from low-lying areas spending the night in the relief camp at Mayur Vihar. While heavy rain lashed various parts of Delhi on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion across the national capital.