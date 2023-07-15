Annamalai to become Rajya Sabha member

Chennai: Tamilnadu BJP state president and former IPS officer K. Annamalai is likely to be nominated to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan where the party has 73 seats.

Annamalai was a Karnataka cadre IPS officer who resigned from service and joined the saffron party.

Ever since he has become the party state president in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has become more aggressive and has been taking up several people-centric issues thus making the party a live organisation.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president is nominated as one of the four member BJP delegation attending a policy discussion in BRICS, South Africa next week. He was also a speaker in a conference in London organised by the National BJP.